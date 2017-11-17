VIDEO: Peterborough's Christmas tree returns to Cathedral Square

It's back! The controversial artificial Christmas tree returned to Cathedral Square last night, prompting the usual complaints from Peterborough Telegraph readers.

The £40,000 tree is now up in the square for the third consecutive year, with two more years still to go before it will need to be replaced.

The Christmas tree in Cathedral Square

Pieces of the tree were being taken out of a lorry yesterday (Thursday, November 16) before being assembled by workers.

The PT filmed the tree being taken out of the lorry, and by the next morning there were 325 comments on Facebook, showing that it continues to divide opinion.

The tree's return to Cathedral Square will start a series of events which lead into the Christmas period, with the traditional lights switch-on in the city centre and Queensgate Shopping Centre on Saturday.