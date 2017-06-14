VIDEO: Peterborough residents and charity rally to send aid to Grenfell Tower fire victims

Peterborough residents have rallied round to collect vital supplies which are this afternoon being driven to London to help the those left homeless by the terrible Grenfell Tower fire.

Members of Peterborough charity Children of Adam are this afternoon, Wednesday June 14, driving to London to give blankets, clothes, toys and other donations to the victims of the fire.

The donations were collected this morning at the charity’s community drop off point located at K2 Care, at 805 Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

At least six people have died after the huge fire destroyed the tower block in west London, and it is feared the death toll will rise.

Flames tore up the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in north Kensington, leaving people trapped on upper floors, including children, some holding babies from windows and others jumping from their flats.

Residents who escaped the inferno complained there had been no fire alarm, with people relying on neighbours to wake them as the blaze spread.

Smoke billows from a fire that has engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

It is thought some 120 families have lost their homes and all possessions.

A number of crowdfunding pages have since appeared, and JustGiving has set up a main emergency page here, www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/categories/emergencies/grenfell-tower-fire

“Weʼre raising £1,000,000 to help the families of who have been devastated by a fire which has destroyed their homes and taken loved ones,” the JustGiving page explains.

“Many families have lost everything they own, whilst others have lost their lives. Others no doubt will have lost family members, friends and colleagues.

Smoke billows from a fire that has engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

“The money raised will be for those residents of Grenfell Tower affected and will hopefully, even in some small way, help them with whatever they may need in the aftermath.”

Muna Ali, 45, said: ‘The flames, I have never seen anything like it, it just reminded me of 9/11.

‘The fire started on the upper floors ... oh my goodness, it spread so quickly, it had completely spread within half an hour.

‘My friends live on the fourth floor, someone knocked on their door, they didn’t know and they got out. They have three children.

Smoke billows from a fire that engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London Picture: Rick Findler/PA Wire

‘Some people were knocking on doors but the people inside didn’t open the door.’

Ann Waters lives in a house at the foot of the tower and was forced to flee her home when burning debris began raining down.

She added: ‘It was like something out of a nightmare.’

London Ambulance Service said paramedics had taken more than 50 patients to five hospitals.

More than 200 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze which was reported just before 1am on Wednesday.

Firefighters were on the scene within six minutes.

An acrid column of smoke could be seen rising from the building on Wednesday.

The charred structure still had pockets of flame rising from several storeys as desperate efforts to bring the blaze under control continued.

The Metropolitan Police have set up a casualty bureau for anyone concerned about their friends and family on 0800 0961 233.