VIDEO: Peterborough remembers the fallen

School children joined veterans, dignities and other residents across Peterborough to pay remember members of the armed forces who paid the ultimate sacrifice in a series of services across Peterborough over the weekend.

There were a number of events in Peterborough city centre to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

Remembrance 2017

Services were held by the Peterborough war memorial in Bridge Street on both Saturday and Sunday, while on Sunday there was also a service at Peterborough Cathedral.

Veterans, cadets and dignitaries, including the Mayor of Peterborough cllr John Fox, paraded through the city ahead of the silence. Poppy wreaths were also laid.

But it was not just at the civic events where tributes were paid. Many schools across Peterborough held special assemblies for pupils and staff to pay their respects.

At William de Yaxley Primary School, pupils performed poetry and read prayers.

A parade through Central Park took place on Sunday afternoon.

There was even a wreath laying and prayers at a pub - the Hand and Heart in Highbury Street held the service on Sunday evening.

