VIDEO: Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group makes new £10 note appeal

A Peterborough charity is appealing for residents to donate their first new £10 notes to the cause after the new tenners were released today.

The Peterborough Rape Crisis Care Group (PRCCG) has made the appeal for people to give the first new note to the charity.

The new note features author Jane Austen.

Naomi Butters, Chair of the PRCCG board of trustees said: “We’re delighted to see Jane Austen on the new £10 note. As an inspirational feminist we hope the new note inspires women and girls to follow their dreams just like Jane Austen did all those years ago.

“To celebrate this historic occasion we’re asking people to donate their first Austen £10 to Rape Crisis Peterborough. As a feminist organisation our aim is to empower women and girls and end sexual violence. We can only do this if we continue to receive support from the general public.

“If you’re interested in being part of our organisation, please join us on September 16 from 1pm-3pm at Thorpe Hall to learn more about volunteering with us. Bring a picnic and we’ll provide cake, drinks and tombolas!”

Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England with the new �10 note

The new note has a number of fresh features compared to the old tenner.

Tactile feature

On the front of the polymer £10 note (the side with raised print), there are two clusters of raised dots in the top left hand corner. This tactile feature helps blind and partially sighted people identify the value of the note.

The polymer £20 will also have a tactile feature, but with a different pattern. The polymer £5 will be identifiable as the only polymer note without a tactile feature.

Cleaner, safer, stronger

Polymer notes are cleaner, more secure and last longer than paper notes. They will provide enhanced counterfeit resilience, and increase the quality of notes in circulation.

Polymer notes are resistant to dirt and moisture so stay cleaner far longer than paper notes.

Polymer notes use enhanced security features to make them harder to counterfeit.

Though polymer notes are not indestructible, they can withstand more wear and tear than their paper counterparts and are expected to last at least 2.5 times longer.

What do I need to do?

Nothing. The Bank of England will gradually start withdrawing paper £10 notes as they are banked by retailers and businesses. You can continue to use the paper £10 note, featuring Charles Darwin, until it is withdrawn from circulation in Spring 2018. Notice will be given at least 3 months prior to the withdrawal date. Genuine Bank of England notes that have been withdrawn from circulation retain their face value for all time and can be exchanged at the Bank of England.

Future banknotes

The polymer £20 note, featuring the artist J.M.W Turner, will be launched in 2020. The Bank of England have not yet made plans to replace the £50 note featuring Boulton and Watt and they will announce the material for future £50 notes in due course.