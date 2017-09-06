VIDEO: Peterborough pizza delivery driver to showcase singing voice on primetime Saturday night TV

A delivery driver from Sub Xpress in Peterborough will sing to millions this weekend as Just Eat, the new sponsor of one of the UK’s biggest television shows The X Factor, unveils its entertaining X Factor idents.

Peter Puntrello, 49, delivery driver at Sub Xpress at Serpentine Green, is one of nine delivery drivers chosen for the short musical clips for Just Eat at the start and end of the X-Factor ad breaks, after he was picked from hundreds of auditionees who took part in Chef Factor.

Peter Puntrello, 49, in action.

The first stage was an online video entry, calling for takeaway staff who could entertain, including Peter’s humourous audition video, which saw him sing That’s Amore by Dean Martin among family and friends.

Playing tribute to Sub Xpress, Peter’s performance saw him flipping pizza dough helping to showcase the Italian cuisine on offer. Successful entrants were then invited to London to record their performance in a studio, before finally being handpicked for the final line up.

Peter will delight viewers by singing Dance with Me Tonight by Olly Murs and Reef’s Place Your Hands. The ident will show Peter back on his scooter, singing as he drives through the streets of Peterborough, delivering takeaways with a smile.

He said: “Growing up you always dream of doing these things but to actually have been in a proper studio with a mixing deck, in a booth with a proper mic and headphones has just been the best experience ever.

“To think I’m going to be on The X Factor idents is just mind boggling, this is big, this is primetime TV. My family are big fans of X Factor and for them to have dad on there is amazing. We’ll all be watching this weekend.”

Ben Carter, UK Marketing Director of Just Eat, commented: “Just Eat and The X Factor are the perfect combination for Saturday and Sunday nights - bringing the nation great food and fantastic entertainment. We’re delighted to be able to champion the real heroes of the weekend - the chefs and drivers from our restaurant partners who work tirelessly behind the scenes - and give them a chance to shine on national TV.”