VIDEO: Peterborough charity heads to London to aid Grenfell Tower fire victims

Members of a Peterborough charity headed to London yesterday to take donations to the families left homeless by the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Children of Adam team drove down to the scene of the fire in north Kensington yesterday afternoon, Wednesday June 14, and spent the evening giving out blankets, clothes, toys and other donations to those displaced by the fire.

The donations were collected yesterday morning at the charity’s community drop off point located at K2 Care, at 805 Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

It is thought some 120 families have lost their homes and all possessions.

A number of crowdfunding pages have since appeared, and JustGiving has set up a main emergency page here, www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/categories/emergencies/grenfell-tower-fire

“Weʼre raising £1,000,000 to help the families of who have been devastated by a fire which has destroyed their homes and taken loved ones,” the JustGiving page explains.

Members of Children of Adam from Peterborough helping teams at Grenfell Tower in London yesterday

“Many families have lost everything they own, whilst others have lost their lives. Others no doubt will have lost family members, friends and colleagues.

“The money raised will be for those residents of Grenfell Tower affected and will hopefully, even in some small way, help them with whatever they may need in the aftermath.”