VIDEO: Pedal power on Peterborough roads as thousands enjoy Tour of Cambridgeshire

Pedal power took over on roads in and around Peterborough this weekend as thousands took part in the Tour of Cambridgeshire.
The festival of cycling took place on Saturday and Sunday, with a base set up at the East of England Arena and Events Centre on Oundle Road.
Saturday saw a series of time trials taking place, with racers starting at the arena, before cycling towards Morborne and Folkeworth, and then heading back towards the arena.
However, the main event came on Sunday, when thousands of cyclists were able to take part in the ‘Grand Fondo.’
The event - which doubled up as a World Championship qualifying event - was open to riders of all abilities, and saw 80 miles of road closed for the whole day. A total of 8,000 people were expected to take part.
Again, riders of all abilities and speeds were able to take part in the race, which weaved its way through the Cambridgeshire countryside, again starting at the arena, heading towards Alcolnbury, Ramsey and turning for home at Whittlesey.
Crowds gathered on the side of the roads to watch the riders taking part.
The Grand Fondo is one of the biggest events of its type in Britain. Participants and spectators were also able to attend an event at the arena, which highlighted cycling, with trade stands and hints and tips on offer.