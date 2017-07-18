VIDEO: New Dean of Peterborough revealed

The new Dean of Peterborough has been announced at the city Cathedral

The Revd Canon Tim Sledge was revealed as the successor to The Very Rev Charles Taylor at a press conference this morning.

The Very Rev Taylor announced his retirement a year ago. Since his announcement, Canon Jonathan Baker has been the acting Dean.

Canon Baker made the announcement this morning.

Canon Sledge is currently the Vicar Of Romsey in the Diocese of Winchester, a position he has held since 2008. Previous to that he spent five years as a Mission Enabler in the Diocese of Peterborough.

The Cathedral has faced financial challenges over the past year, with a number of redundancies made.

Canon Tim Sledge said: “It is a great privilege to be invited to take up this role and I am very much looking forward to leading Peterborough Cathedral into a new phase of its life. For too long the Cathedral has been in the news because of its financial problems and this has obscured the good work it has done, and continues to do, in ministering to the wider community. I shall be working with the Chapter and staff to help the Cathedral meet its financial targets and doing all I can to ensure that the Cathedral becomes a good news story, in every sense, for the city and the diocese.”

He was welcomed to the post by The Rt Revd Donald Allister, Bishop of Peterborough, who said: I am delighted at Tim Sledge’s appointment as Dean of Peterborough. He holds the values and traditions of Cathedral life and worship, while at the same time having a passion for mission and for leading people to faith in Jesus Christ.

“His time at Romsey Abbey, and before that in this diocese, have shown his faithfulness to our core beliefs and values, and his effectiveness in mission. I am very much looking forward to welcoming him, and to working with him.”

An installation service will be held at 3.30pm on Sunday October 15.