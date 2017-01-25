VIDEO: Mystery surrounds cause of explosion at Eye home which killed man

Mystery still surrounds the cause of an explosion which destroyed a bungalow in Eye killing a man last Thursday.

A fire service spokesman said: “The damage to the property was extremely severe, making the cause very difficult to determine.

“Our fire investigation work on site has finished, but further work is being carried out by the Health and Safety Executive. Once this has concluded we hope to confirm the exact cause.”

Emergency services were called to Back Lane in Eye at 8.27pm on Thursday January 20.

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Thorney, Huntingdon and a crew from Crowland were called to the blaze.

Investigations into the cause of the blast could not begin initially as a structural engineer was needed to make the building safe, such was the damage, before emergency services could begin the process.

