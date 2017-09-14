VIDEO: Mayor joins in third birthday celebrations for Peterborough’s Dementia Resource Centre

A slice of cake was not the only party piece on the menu to help celebrate the third anniversary of a support haven for people affected by dementia.

From peer support groups to arts and crafts, exercise classes and programmes to support carers, the Dementia Resource Centre in York Road, Peterborough, provides a one-stop-shop for people living with dementia to help retain their independence and interaction in the community on a regular basis.

Mayor of Peterborough Coun. John Fox and Mayoress Judy Fox with volunteers at the 3rd birthday celebrations at the Dementia Resource Centre at York Road EMN-170809-144500009

Now in its third year running, services users and staff were treated to a special party which included guest speakers and a variety of performances.

One speaker included the Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor John Fox, who had high praise for the centre.

He said: “I only ever hear positive things about the Dementia Resource Centre. From my time as a ward councillor I know a lot of people who have benefited from it and still visit to take part in the variety of services it has to offer.

“Peterborough should be proud to have something like this. It really is a flagship for others to follow.”

The day had performances from the local Alzheimer’s Society’s Singing for the Brain group and from classically trained twins Naomi and Hannah Moxon, who are more commonly known as Classical Reflection.

The twins are donating £1 from every sale of their latest album ECHO to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Tina Kierman, Alzheimer’s Society operations manager in Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire, said: “We have had a great day celebrating with our service users and their carers, charity partners and local dignitaries.

“We are proud to have this wonderful centre available to those affected by dementia in Peterborough. We offer a wide range of activities, support groups and general advice for people affected by dementia.”

For more information call the local office on 01733 893853 or email peterborough@alzheimers.org.uk.