VIDEO: Lottery win to give Peterborough couple dream honeymoon 30 years after wedding day

A lucky Peterborough couple are celebrating after winning £30,000 thanks to her postcode.

Julie Kingsman and her husband Paul, from Longthorpe, had reason to celebrate over the bank holiday weekend after PE3 9QD saw them seal the sole Postcode lottery prize of £30,000.

Julie and Paul plan to spend their winnings on a long-awaited honeymoon - 30 years after their wedding

“A few weeks ago, I thought my turn must be coming up and now it has! I’m thrilled,” Julie said.

“We have our daughter’s wedding coming up and then Paul and I can finally have the honeymoon we never had. It’s actually been 30 years since we got married - £1,000 for each year isn’t bad at all!”

Paul was equally delighted with the win. “You just don’t believe that it happens to you - but it does,” he said. “I recently lost my father, so I like to think he had a helping hand in this.”

The couple were presented with their cheque by street prize presenter Jeff Brazier.

He said, “I can’t believe that Julie was the only player in the winning postcode here in Peterborough.”

To date, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £190 Million for more than 2,800 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

Local charities also benefit from the support of our players. Little Miracles, based in Peterborough, received £13,240 in funding. The charity supports families that have children with special needs, disabilities, and life-limiting conditions.