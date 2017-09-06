VIDEO: ‘It’s made my day!’ - Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison visits Posh fan who had leg amputated

A Peterborough United season ticket holder of more than 30 years said it made his day to receive a visit in hospital from star Posh player Marcus Maddison.

Martin Richardson, who has had his lower leg amputated, is currently in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he is receiving dialysis.

Marcus Maddison meeting Martin Richardson

Martin’s family had emailed the club saying he was a bit down, but when the huge Posh fan saw Marcus walk into his hospital room he face lit up.

He told Marcus: “Nice to see you. Nice to see you’ve signed a new contract mate.”

Marcus visited Martin after hearing he was his favourite player.

He spoke to Martin during his visit and presented him with a signed shirt.

Martin Richardson meets Marcus Maddison

Speaking afterwards, he said: “It was nice to see the joy on his face when I walked in. I didn’t know I had that kind of effect on people!

“Peterborough United means so much to him, it’s nice to do this for him.

“I’ve never been in that kind of situation before. For him to show so much admiration for me - at the end of the day I’m just a normal person - it did touch me.”

Martin, who has been in Addenbrooke’s for around three weeks, praised the care he has received from staff.

On Marcus’ visit he added: “It’s brilliant, it’s made my day.”