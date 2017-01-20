VIDEO: Investigations continue into cause of bungalow explosion which killed one in Eye

Fire crews are still working to establish the cause of an explosion which killed one person in a bungalow in Eye last night.

Although it is believed to have been a gas explosion a full investigation is underway.

Fire and or explosion at detached bungalow at Back Lane, Eye. EMN-170120-084818009

Crews were delayed while a structural engineer surveyed the property to ensure it was safe for crews to work in.

Emergency services were called to Back Lane in Eye at 8.27pm on Thursday January 20.

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Thorney, Huntingdon and a crew from Crowland were called to the blaze.

National Grid were called to the scene last night and isolated the gas supply. They confirmed there was no fault with their network.