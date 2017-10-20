VIDEO: In wax-imum pain! - Hair-raising ordeal for Peterborough man

A nine out of 10 for pain - that was the verdict of a city councillor who suffered as his chest, back and shoulder hair was waxed off on a live video in the name of charity.

But it was a case of no pain no gain for Liberal Democrat Asif Shaheed, who represents Paston and Walton on the council, as his 45 minute ordeal has so far raised more than £1,100 for Shine as part of the charity’s awareness week.

Cllr Shaheed with Nikki Anderson. Shine, Peterborough 19/10/2017. Picture by Terry Harris / Peterborough Telegraph. THA

Asif, who is Shine’s special appeals co-ordinator, said: “I’ve worked as a fundraiser for Shine for many years and wanted to do my bit to raise awareness and also some much needed funds. I can’t thank enough all of those that have sponsored me and took time out of their busy schedules to watch the deed broadcast live online.” To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/asifswaxing.

Cllr Shaheed having body waxed with Georgia Kelly (Challenge Events Fundraiser), Kerry Wing (Fundraising Admin), Nikki Anderson and Mayor John Fox. Shine, Peterborough 19/10/2017. Picture by Terry Harris / Peterborough Telegraph. THA