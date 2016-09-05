VIDEO: Huge fire breaks out on industrial estate - over 30 firefighters tackling blaze

More than 30 firefighters are currently tackling a large fire at a business in St Ives in Cambridgeshire.

The fire is understood to have broken out at the DHL premises on the Caxton Road Industrial Estate.

Fire crews say they are tackling the blaze in a two storey industrial unit and have warned the public to avoid the area.

Staff have been evacuated. The Magpas medical team are also on the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 3pm to Caxton Road, St Ives with reports of a fire. Looks like the nearby BP garage has closed as a precaution and the road was being closed from the BP garage to the mini roundabout at Somersham.”

The road is shut at the B1040/A1123 junction and Burrel Road/Marley Road junction.

Fire crews tackling the Caxton Road blaze

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Residents near Caxton Road are being urged to keep their doors and windows closed while we tackle fire in the area.”

The scene of the fire in Caxton Road - Photo: Lucy Rickerby