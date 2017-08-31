VIDEO: House gutted by fire in Peterborough

A house has been badly damaged after a serious fire in Peterborough this afternoon, Thursday August 31.

Fire crews rushed to the scene at the end of terrace property in Cobden Street at 2.50pm.

The scene of the fire in Cobden Street this afternoon - Photo: Nina Magdalena Bogucka

Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Whittlesey arrived to find a well-developed fire in a house.

Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

The house was evacuated before crews arrived at the scene.

The property has been extensively damaged however and is not habitable.

The scene of the fire in Cobden Street this afternoon - Photo: Nina Magdalena Bogucka

The firefighters returned to their stations by 5pm.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, however a spokesman said “it does not look suspicious.”