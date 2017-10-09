VIDEO/GALLERY: ‘We finished it for Paul’ - Dad thankful for Great Eastern Run support after running in son’s memory

“We finished it for Paul.” Those were the words of Mick McCann who ran the Great Eastern Run in memory of his son who died during last year’s half marathon.

Sixty-year-old Mick was joined by sons Graham and Richard and many of Paul’s friends at Sunday’s race and completed the 13.1 miles in two hours 58 minutes.

Perkins Great Eastern Run 2017

Dad-of-two Paul (32) passed away around the 12th mile last year.

His family are now trying to raise around £8,500 for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) to pay for screenings of people aged under 35 to check for heart defects.

Speaking the day after finishing the run, Mick of Orton Longueville said: “I’m not too bad but I know a few of the others are aching all over. It was a brilliant day.

“I was lucky, I struck up a partnership with a girl from Norwich. We started talking around five miles in and were together until about the 12th mile which was a bit emotional, but I got through it.

Perkins Great Eastern Run 2017

“I got a fantastic reception at the end because everyone was waiting for me.

“It just feels like we completed it for Paul. We finished what he started. It’s difficult to put into words.”

A group of around 22 enjoyed a meal at The Farmers in Yaxley after the race with some going for a drink afterwards.

Mick added: “We appreciated all the support from everybody, not just everybody we knew. People came out and stood on the side of the street. The support was brilliant and it does help.

Perkins Great Eastern Run 2017

“The memorial fund for this year is just north of £6,000. We are quite confident we will make the target next year over different events.”

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Michael-McCann9.

Perkins Great Eastern Run 2017

Perkins Great Eastern Run 2017

Perkins Great Eastern Run 2017

Perkins Great Eastern Run 2017

Perkins Great Eastern Run 2017

Perkins Great Eastern Run 2017