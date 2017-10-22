VIDEO: Fire crews tear front off Peterborough city centre pub after fire breaks out

Fire crews pulled wooden cladding off the front of a Peterborough City Centre pub this afternoon, Sunday, to get to the source of a fire.

Firefighters attended O'Neill's in Broadway after being called at 3.12pm, with the road shut as crews tackled the fire.

The aftermath of the fire

The road has now reopened after several hours.

Staff were seen leaving the pub as flames flickered on the outside. A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines were sent to scene and that the fire has now been extinguished.

A fire investigation officer is currently at the scene.

Video courtesy of Vegar Aabø.