VIDEO: Eye Macmillan fundraisers and Peterborough Mayor take part in Mannequin Challenge craze

A group of women from Eye have taken part in the latest craze sweeping the internet to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Looking to build on the success of the Ice Bucket Challenge, which raised more than £8million for the charity in 2014, fundraising group the Eye Lovelies have taken part in the Mannequin Challenge.

The Mannequin Challenge has been spreading across social media streams in recent weeks with people freeze framing while an action video is shot.

The Eye Lovelies have raised £6,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support over the last year, £2,000 more than last year and were recently invited to the Peterborough Town Hall for a reception with the Mayor, David Sanders - the perfect opportunity for a Mannequin Challenge video!

You can support the ladies fundraising efforts by texting 70070 quoting EYEL85 and £2 to help those families who need help dealing with cancer.

You can also share your own videos online using the hashtag #mannequinformacmillan or #mannequinchallenge

You can also find out more about the Eye Lovelies fundraising group on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/eyelovelies