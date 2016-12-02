VIDEO: Demolition of Whitworth Mill on Fletton Quays

Works to demolish part of the former Whitworth Mill building on Fletton Quays are underway.

Earlier this year the city council purchased the mill site for £750,000 to enable comprehensive regeneration of the entire riverside site.

Demolition works

The works will remove modern elements of the structure, such as three silos, to reveal the locally-listed 19th Century historic mill building. It’s hoped works, including clearance, will be complete by the end of the year.

The council is currently working with partners to explore converting the historic building into a new hub for arts and culture in the city, subject to identifying funding. The modern elements of the mill site are not suitable to be reused for future development.

Demolition works are also required to clear the site ahead of the wider regeneration of Fletton Quays which includes 280 homes, leisure and retail facilities as well as prime office space.

Councillor John Holdich, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “The former mill is the final piece of the Fletton Quays jigsaw and allows for the comprehensive transformation of the entire site. These works are needed to strip the mill back to its historic core as well as to prepare for the wider development which includes almost 300 homes.

“It will be exciting to see our vision of Fletton Quays become a reality with the site being underused for so many years.”