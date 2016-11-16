VIDEO: Crowds pack King’s Lynn for Children In Need Rickshaw challenge

Hundreds of people have flocked into Lynn tonight to greet The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge team on the sixth day of their fundraising journey for BBC Children In Need.

The team was cheered into King Staithe Square shortly after 7pm tonight, having earlier completed a 60 mile ride from Skegness.

The route took the convoy through Sutton Bridge, Walpole Cross Keys, Terrington St Clement and Clenchwarton before reaching the finish line.

During the show, which saw presenter Matt Baker broadcasting in the shadow of the historic Custom House, it was revealed that the challenge has now raised more than £1.1 million for the annual appeal, with two days of riding still to go.

The figure was revealed by members of the King’s Lynn Minster choir.

And that total was boosted by staff from the Vida Healthcare group of GP surgeries, who brought along the £330 they have already raised from their fundraising activities this week.

Operations manager Sarah Hill said: “We raise money for different charities throughout the year and we decided to do something for this when we heard the rickshaw was coming.”

Scores of volunteers helped to collect donations from the crowds who turned out to welcome the team, including members of the Lynn, Hunstanton and Dereham Ladies Circle groups.

Members of the West Norfolk Young Carers, who have received support from Children In Need in recent years, were among the cheering crowds.

And Kelly King, who brought her family along to see the spectacle said: “I think it’s great to have something big like this in our little town.”

The team will leave Lynn at around 6.30am tomorrow morning and are expected to pass through West Winch, Setchey, Watlington, Wimbotsham, Downham, Denver and Ten Mile Bank before crossing the border into Cambridgeshire.

Tomorrow’s leg, which is the penultimate day of their 470 mile route from Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders to London, finishes at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford.

You can track the team’s progress via http://pudsey.viewranger.com. Donations of £5 or £10 can be made by texting TEAM to 70405 or 70410 respectively.