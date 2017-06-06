VIDEO: Car fire causing long delays on A1 near Alconbury

A car fire is causing long delays on the A1 southbound near Huntingdon this morning, Tuesday June 6.

The taxi, which was full of passengers on the way to the airport, caught fire on the southbound carriageway near Brampton Hut at around 7.40am. Fire crews and police are at the scene but there are long delays back to Alconbury Spur.

Nobody has been injured in the incident, but motorists are asked to avoid the area or approach with care.