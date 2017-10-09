VIDEO: Can you spot yourself in our Great Eastern Run photo gallery?

Thousands of runners took part in the Great Eastern Run and Anna’s Hope Fun Run in Peterborough yesterday (Sunday, October 8).
The annual half-marathon and 5k events are a fixture in the calendar and the Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes was there to catch you in action.
Check back on www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk during the day for more photo galleries.
The run itself was won by soldier Tom Evans.
