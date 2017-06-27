VIDEO: Brooklyn Beckham completes 13,000ft skydive over Peterborough watched by David and Victoria

The Beckham family descended on Peterborough recently to allow Brooklyn to complete a 13,000ft skydive at Sibson Airfield.

While David and Victoria kept their feet firmly on the ground, aspiring photograhper Brooklyn, 18, took to the skies for a tandem skydive.

He was filmed as he took the leap out of the plane over Cambridgeshire, free-falling for nearly 40 seconds with his instructor, before the parachute was deployed.

Parents David and Victoria watched on from the ground, joined by their younger three children, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, five.

Brooklyn took part in the jump on June 18 with UK Parachuting, which today, Tuesday June 27, released video footage of the dive.

According to the UK Parachuting website, skydivers fall at about 120 mph, descending to 5,000ft in around 40 seconds. They then have roughly six minutes to take in the breathtaking views before landing.

Back on the ground, David Beckham can be seen with his video camera pointed towards the sky as he captures his son’s high-octane feat.

Brooklyn Beckham skydiving at Sibson airfield