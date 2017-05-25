VIDEO: Air ambulance lands in Peterborough after serious industrial accident

The air ambulance has landed in Peterborough this morning following an industrial accident at a city firm.

Police, ambulance crews and the East of England Air Ambulance are at the scene at the junction of Fengate and Nursery Lane.

Police have confirmed that an industrial accident has taken place and the air ambulance has landed at Peterborough Driving Test Centre nearby.

The extent of injury to those involved is not yet known, but police said it is likely to be handed to the Health and Safety Executive to investigate.

