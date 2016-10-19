VIDEO: 9,000 fans stand for minutes applause in memory of Peterborough father of two who died in Great Eastern Run

Peterborough United fans paid tribute to Paul McCann, who died during the city’s Great Eastern Run earlier this month, with a minute’s applause during last night’s match against Northampton Town.

Paul McCann collapsed about half a mile from the finish of the half marathon last weekend.

The 32-year-old father of two was working to become a train driver and was well known on the city’s sport scene due to his role as lead coach of Riverside FC.

During the 32nd minute last night, with the ABAX Stadium hosting its biggest league attendance in almost three years, over 9,000 people stood to give a minute’s applause in memory of Mr McCann.

A spokesman for Peterborough United said: “We were very pleased with the reaction from the supporters for the one minute of applause. All sides of the ground joined in and it was a fitting tribute.”

Floral tributes have also been left for Mr McCann on The Embankment where the Great Eastern Run started and finished.

Posh v Northampton action at London Road. Crowd applaud Paul McCann who died during the GER EMN-161019-000754009

Paul McCann 3790 PGER, City Centre, Peterborough 10/10/2016. Picture by Terry Harris / Peterborough Telegraph. THA