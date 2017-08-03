UPDATE: Wisbech fire under control after residents told to keep doors and windows closed

People in Wisbech were advised to keep doors and windows closed while emergency services tackle a fire in South Brink.

Police were called by the fire service at about 10.50am this morning, Thursday August 3, alerting them of the fire at two barns.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and rescue said: “More than 25 firefighters are currently tackling a well-developed fire involving farm buildings.

“People are advised to avoid the A47 as there are a lot of emergency service vehicles in the area.

“Also residents in Wisbech are advised to close doors and windows due to the smoke travelling towards the town.”

UPDATE 2.05PM: While emergency services remain at the scene, the fire is under control and smoke has now cleared. Members of the public can reopen windows and doors.

Roads in the area are also open. The fire is not being treated as deliberate.