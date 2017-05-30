UPDATE: Tiger involved in death of zookeeper has “not been killed and is unharmed”

The tiger involved in the “devastating” death of a zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park has “not been killed and is unharmed” officials have said.

Cambridgeshire Police today confirmed the tiger had not been killed and was unharmed.

Hamerton Zoo park fatal tiger attack EMN-170529-205825009

Tributes to zookeeper Rosa King continue to poor in today, Tuesday May 30.

Philip Caso, a 20-year-old zoology student from Peterborough, got to know Ms King through doing work experience at the zoo each summer and commended her conservation efforts.

In a tribute on Facebook he wrote: “I’m literally devastated to hear that one of the most inspirational women I knew died at Hamerton Zoo.

“Rosa loved and respected those animals to the point where each and every one was like a child to her. Her passion for her job has really inspired me and I was just glad I got the chance to know her. Thinking of all the other keepers.”

Keeper Rosa King with the tigers at Hamerton Zoo Park, on World Tiger Day ENGEMN00120130729160055

Photographer Hollie Gordon, who said she became friends with Ms King through visits to the zoo, said: “Her passion for the animals, the zoo and conservation really shone through. She loved them all!”

The 24-year-old added: “I am in shock by what has happened. Terribly upset and can’t quite believe I won’t see her again with a big smile on her face and working with her beloved cats.”

The case has been referred to Cambridgeshire Coroner’s Office and a spokesman said an inquest will be opened next week, with no further information available before then.

