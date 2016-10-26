UPDATE, THURSDAY, NOON: Stagecoach to launch investigation after bus goes up in flames in Sutton Bridge

Bus operator Stagecoach is to launch an investigation into how one of its vehicles burst into flames in Sutton Bridge yesterday (Wednesday).

Zoe Paget, operations director for Stagecoach East, said: “The bus driver was driving out of service back to Long Sutton depot at around 3pm when he heard a bang and observed smoke coming from the rear of the vehicle.

“There were no passengers on board the bus at the time. The driver pulled over and exited the vehicle safely before calling the fire services who attended.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we will investigate the cause of this incident.”

WEDNESDAY, 4.47PM: Double-decker bus on fire at Sutton Bridge

Fire consumed a double-decker bus at Sutton Bridge this afternoon (Wednesday) leaving it as “a black, smoking carcass”.

The bus is taken away on a trailer. Photo: OLIVER ADAMS ANL-161027-115051001

Fire engines are reportedly on the scene beside an area known as The Village Green.

One eyewitness said she didn’t believe anyone was hurt – because ambulances were not in attendance – but the bus was completely wrecked.

Jenny Rowe, who lives nearby, said: “It’s just a black, smoking carcass at the moment.”

She said traffic was still using the A17 and Cross Keys Bridge but the entrance to the village was completely blocked.

The burnt out bus. Picture: TOM ADAMS ANL-161027-115038001

The bus fire in Sutton Bridge this afternoon. PHOTO: Lee Heath

The charred wreckage of the double-decker at Sutton Bridge.

Residents in New Road – half-a-mile away – reported hearing a ‘huge blast’ and seeing smoke.