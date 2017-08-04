UPDATE: Three given medical treatment after huge barn fire in Wisbech

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation after a major fire near Wisbech.

At its peak, more thann 25 firefighters were tackling the blaze at two barns on a farm in South Brink, Wisbech, which broke out at 10.50am yesterday, Thursday August 3.

Fire crews now have the barn fire under control

Residents were told to keep doors and windows shut as smoke was blown over Wisbech by strong winds and motorists on the A47 faced delays due to the sheer number of fire appliances at the scene.

Station Commander Mick Jackman, the officer in charge at the scene, said: “The crews arrived to find a well-developed fire involving two farm buildings. As with many buildings of this type, there was a significant amount of flammable material that was being stored in the area.

“The first crews to arrive took decisive actions to clear the area of the flammable material in addition to tackling the fire. This resulted in a larger area being safe enough to utilise more firefighters to contain and put out the fire.

“Without these decisive actions, one of the buildings would certainly have suffered significant and unrepairable damage.”

Ten firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used jets to extinguished the fire and ensure the area was clear of material and safe.

Three casualties were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and left in the care of ambulance crews.

The crews returned to their station by 2pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.