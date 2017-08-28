UPDATE: Ten fire crews tackle scrap yard fire in Bourne

Ten fire crews were needed to tackle a scrap yard fire in Bourne on Friday evening (August 25).

Fire crews were sent to South Fen Road in Bourne just before 5pm to “reports of a large pile of scrap metal on fire.”

A photo taken from a drone of the fire. Photo: Matthew Berridge

Crews from Cambridgeshire and Nottinghamshire came to help tackle the blaze.

There was a large smoke cloud above the property which was not thought to be hazardous.

Residents living nearby were warned to keep their windows and doors shut, while South Fen Road was also closed.

Over the weekend crews returned to the scene to monitor the fire.

No further information is currently available.

