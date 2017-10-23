UPDATE: Police investigating fire at former factory site in Yaxley

Police are investigating a fire at a former factory site in Yaxley.
Crews from Whittlesey, Stanground, March, Dogsthorpe, Huntingdon and Ramsey were called to an outdoor blaze at the former mushroom factory in Broadway at 4.27pm yesterday (Sunday, October 22).
Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a large amount of wooden pallets.
They extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets before returning to their stations by midnight.
The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
