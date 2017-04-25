UPDATE: Police confirm death of cyclist in Peterborough was not suspicious

The death of a female cyclist which was being treated as ‘unexplained’ by police has been confirmed as natural causes.

Police were called at about 4.10am on Monday April 17 by the ambulance service reporting a female cyclist collapsed on the pavement in Atherstone Avenue, Peterborough, with severe head injuries.

She was declared dead at the scene.

The death was being treated as unexplained but police have now confirmed that it is not being treated as suspicious.

The East of England Ambulance service said the woman suffered a cardiac arrest and the file has been passed to the coroner.