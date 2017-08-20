UPDATE: Peterborough United confirm steward is 'awake and sitting up' after cardiac incident at stadium

Peterborough United have confirmed a steward who went into cardiac arrest after the club's win over Rotherham United yesterday is sitting up in bed and talking to his family.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the ground following Posh’s 2-1 win against Rotherham yesterday (Saturday, August 19).

The air ambulance service said: “Anglia Two was dispatched at 1739 from its Cambridge Airport base and landed on the pitch at 1801.

“A man in his 50s had suffered a cardiac arrest. The crowd doctor and local ambulance crews were in attendance.

“Dr Mark Tehan with critical care paramedic Carl Smith and supervising doctor Sophia de Maria supported the medical teams on scene, gave the patient a full assessment, administered medication and accompanied the patient in the road ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital with high levels of monitoring and assessment during the journey. "

Peterborough United today issued a statement which said: "The football club would like to thank the emergency services and staff for the way they handled an emergency on Saturday.

"The football club can confirm that a male steward was taken ill following Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Rotherham United at the ABAX Stadium.

"Following the arrival of an ambulance, paramedics called in the assistance of the East Anglian Air Ambulance, which landed on the pitch, however, it was not required to take the patient to hospital.

"We have been informed this morning (Sunday) that the gentleman is sitting up in bed and communicating with his family.

"The football club would like to praise the response of its own staff and also all of the emergency services for the way they handled the medical emergency and wish the individual well in his recovery."