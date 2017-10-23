UPDATE: Peterborough pub which caught fire expects to re-open soon

A pub in Peterborough which caught fire expects to re-open soon.

O’Neills in Broadway is hoping to re-open on Tuesday (October 24) after yesterday’s fire.

O'Neills on Monday, the day after the fire

A “discarded smoking material” was to blame for the pub catching fire, which saw the premises evacuated and the road closed as firefighters tackled the flames.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fire was caused accidentally.

