UPDATE: Peterborough police officer killed in A605 crash

A man who died in a collision on the A605 on Friday (August 18) has been formally identified.

PC Max Walsh, who was based at Thorpe Wood Police Station, was killed when his Ford Focus was in collision with a Scania lorry on the A605 at about 12.37am.

Max, 52, joined the force in June 2003 and had been based in Peterborough, latterly working in the volume crime team at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

His wife Tina is also a serving officer with the force and based in Peterborough. She is being supported by immediate friends and family and a senior officer will be visiting her to offer condolences on behalf of the constabulary.

Deputy Chief Constable Alan Baldwin said: “The sudden and tragic circumstances in which he has died are so very sad.

“Our condolences go to his wife, his immediate family and all the other people who will feel his loss.”