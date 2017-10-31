UPDATE: Peterborough boxing club looking for new home after fire

The show will go on for a city boxing club despite its gym being ruined by a fire.

A coach at Top Yard School of Boxing says the team will continue to train children from across the city as the search begins for a new home.

Photo of the fire from Shujah Saklain

Shujah Saklain said local councillors have begun looking for a building for the club to continue its positive work in the community after the portacabin where the gym was based was left uninhabitable due to Monday morning’s fire.

The blaze began outside before spreading to the portacabin, with a fire investigation now underway to establish the cause.

The club, in Brassey Close, New England, has been open for a year and has its first show on Sunday, with amateur boxers squaring up from 1.30pm.

The event will now be hosted at the Gladstone Park Community Centre instead.

Photo of the fire from Shujah Saklain

Shujah said: “A couple of councillors have got in contact and are looking as a matter of urgency to rehouse us so we can reopen the gym.

“We are still going ahead with the show. There’s no way we are letting the kids down.”

Shujah is hoping somebody will be able to help rehome the boxing club which keeps 70 children active during the week.

He added: “A lot of younger boxers, especially the parents, are quite upset. It’s very good for the kids letting out frustrations. We’ve had a lot of kids who have been bullied building up their confidence.

Photo of the fire from Shujah Saklain

“It’s amazing the feedback and comments we have had on social media from people who not only live around the gym who have seen we transformed the area, but other people who know what we are doing for the community.”

Top Yard is currently training the young people in local gyms for the time being.

Shujah can be contacted on 07976924551, or Hamad from the club on 07790928546.