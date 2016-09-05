UPDATE: Pedestrian injured after collision with taxi in Peterborough city centre

A pedestrian has been injured in a collision with a Hackney Carriage taxi in Peterborough today, Monday September 5.

The collision took place at 11.25am in Cattle Market Road at the junction of Broadway.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene and paramedics treated a woman in her 50s.

She has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital. The extent of her injuries are not clear at this time but a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said she was conscious and no critical care was administered which was a “good sign.”