UPDATE: Onlookers resuscitate boy who stopped breathing at Peterborough Station after fall

Two men resuscitated a boy after he fell and stopped breathing at Peterborough Station.

Colin Bacon and ex-paramedic Michael McKelvey (both 46) rushed to the boy’s aid after he suffered a serious head injury on a station platform, swallowing his tongue and turning blue.

The pair were waiting for a train on Saturday morning (May 27) to take them to the races at York with wives Leonie Bacon (31) and Amelia McKelvey (42) when they heard shouting.

Leonie, of Helpston, said: “We were on the opposite platform. We heard the mother shouting, ‘somebody help me’.

“I said ‘oh my god, she’s holding a child’. My husband and my friend’s husband ran over the bridge to help.

“The mother said he had fallen off his chair and banged his head. He had swallowed his tongue and was not breathing. He was going blue, and Michael said to the mother, ‘you have to let me help you’.

“He put him in the recovery position and my husband pulled his tongue out while Michael moved his diaphragm and he started breathing.

“If they were not there it would probably have been too late.

“About two to three minutes later paramedics from the ambulance arrived.”

Knowing that the boy was now breathing, Colin and Michael, of Folkesworth, went with their wives to get their train which had been delayed for a few minutes on their behalf.

Leonie added: “They were both shaking but there was massive relief. I’m massively proud.

“We are just happy to hear the boy is doing well.”

The East of England Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance crew and an ambulance officer. Magpas Air Ambulance was also called out.

An ambulance spokesman said the boy, who was unconscious when paramedics arrived, was treated at the scene then taken by land ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital.

He was in a stable condition on arrival, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

