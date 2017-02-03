UPDATE: One lane remains closed after car fire on A47 Thorney bypass

The A47 as closed in both directions due to a serious car fire on the Thorney bypass this afternoon.

Police arrived at the scene at 12.22pm to find a Peugeot well alight.

Nobody has been injured in the incident but the road was closed in both directions due to the incident and smoke billowing across the opposite carriageway.

The road has now reopened westbound. One lane remains closed eastbound, towards Wisbech, while Highways England assess the damage to the road surface and the central reservation barrier.

