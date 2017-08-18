UPDATE: No arson at Peterborough chip ship says owner

The owner of a Peterborough chip shop says reports from the county’s fire service that there was an arson there yesterday are false.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said it attended an arson at Linfords Traditional Fish & Chips in Church Street, Stanground, yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 17).

However, owner Paul Thompson said the fire was due to a short circuit in an electrical box.

He added that the shop will be open for business today as normal.

Firefighters were called out at 5.54pm yesterday, according to the fire service.