UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at Peterborough United stadium

A man was taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Peterborough United stadium in London Road.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the ground following Posh’s 2-1 win against Rotherham yesterday (Saturday, August 19).

The air ambulance service said: “Anglia Two was dispatched at 1739 from its Cambridge Airport base and landed on the pitch at 1801.

“A man in his 50s had suffered a cardiac arrest.

“The crowd doctor and local ambulance crews were in attendance.

“Dr Mark Tehan with critical care paramedic Carl Smith and supervising doctor Sophia de Maria supported the medical teams on scene, gave the patient a full assessment, administered medication and accompanied the patient in the road ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital with high levels of monitoring and assessment during the journey.

“The patient was in the hospital at 1826.”

RELATED

BREAKING: Air ambulance lands on pitch after Peterborough United match