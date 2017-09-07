UPDATE: Man suddenly dies in Whittlesey

A man suddenly died in Whittlesey today (Wednesday, September 7).

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 9.52am by the ambulance service with reports of the sudden death of a man in his 50s in St Mary’s Street, Whittlesey.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

The ambulance service was called at 9.10am and sent two ambulance crews, an ambulance officer and the Magpas air ambulance.

A spokeswoman said they had been called to treat a man who was unconscious and not breathing.