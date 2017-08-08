UPDATE: Lorry fire causes 8 miles of stationary traffic on A1 between Stamford and Wansford

An HGV fire has closed part of the A1 near Stamford this afternoon causing eight miles of stationary tail backs.

The exit ramp is closed and all lanes are stopped due to the fire on A1 northbound at A606 Empingham Road.

Fire crews are at scene but police say there are 50 minute delays.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes and avoid the area.

UPDATE: Fire crews have extinguished the lorry fire, which contained jars of pasta sauce, but recovery will take some time.