UPDATE: House fire at anti-social behaviour hotspot in Peterborough treated as arson

Fire crews tackled a house fire in Peterborough Road in Stanground this afternoon.

At 12.16pm on Thursday, June 1, one crew from Stanground and one crew from Whittlesey were called to a fire on Peterborough Road in Stanground, Peterborough.

Fire crews attend a house fire in Stanground., Peterborough Road, Peterborough 01/06/2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a garage that was adjoined to a derelict house.

They extinguished the fire using jets and returned to their stations by 2.20pm

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said that officers have been called to that area to deal with anti social behaviour at Glebe Farm House four times since February, but are not currently at the scene this afternoon.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

