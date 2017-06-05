UPDATE: Hamerton Zoo Park reveal future of tiger involved in zookeeper Rosa King’s death

Hamerton Zoo Park has this evening confirmed that the tiger which killed zookeeper Rosa King last Monday will not be put down.

Police and ambulance crews were called at around 11.15am last Monday to reports of a “serious incident” at Hamerton Zoo Park, Steeple Gidding near Huntingdon.

A photo of Rosa released by her family

A tiger had entered an enclosure with a keeper. Sadly the female zookeeper Rosa King died at the scene

There had been much speculation in the national media over the fate of the tiger involved, but Hamerton Zoo Park this evening confirmed the animal will not be harmed.

In a statement from Hamerton Zoo Park this evening, Monday June 5, a spokesman said: “We have received a number of enquiries from members of the public asking about the tiger following last weeks incident.

“After extensive consultation with the staff at the zoo, we have decided not to put down the tiger. This decision has been fully supported by Rosa’s family.

“We are awaiting the findings of the investigation to fully understand what happened before we take further action on this matter. If we receive regulatory or professional guidance to the contrary, we will review our position.”

RELATED:

Death of zookeeper after tiger entered enclosure at Hamerton Zoo prompts call for centralised inspection

Tributes paid to keeper killed in zoo tragedy