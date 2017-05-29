UPDATE: Hamerton Zoo Park issues heartfelt statement after “freak accident” involving tiger kills zookeeper

Staff at Hamerton Zoo Park have this evening issued a statement conveying their devastation after a female zookeeper was killed by a tiger.

Police and ambulance crews were called at around 11.15am to reports of a “serious incident” at Hamerton Zoo Park, Steeple Gidding near Huntingdon.

A tiger had entered an enclosure with a keeper. Sadly the female zookeeper died at the scene.

A statement released by Hamerton Zoo Park this evening said: “We are sorry but our staff are too distressed to speak directly to the media as one of our colleagues was killed at Hamberton Zoo Park this morning.

“This appears to have been a freak accident.

“A full investigation is currently underway and we hope that more details can be announced as soon as we are able.

“At no point during the incident did any animals escape their enclosures, and at no point was public safety affected in any way

“All our thoughts and sympathies are with our colleagues , friends and families at this dreadful time.

“The park will be closed from tomorrow, 30th May, and we will give more information as soon as we can.”