UPDATE: Funeral of Hamerton zookeeper Rosa King to take place tomorrow

The funeral of zookeeper Rosa King, who was tragically killed by a tiger at Hamerton Zoo Park last month, will take place tomorrow.

The funeral of the 34-year-old will be held in her home town of Chippenham, Wiltshire, where she grew up, on Wednesday June 14.

Today, Hamerton Zoo Park confirmed that it will reopen for business this Friday, June 16, following an inspection by Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC). Zoo bosses said this decision has been supported by the family of Rosa King.

A spokesman for HDC said: “The health and safety investigation is ongoing, however the inspection into the zoo licence and public safety has been completed.”

It’s previously been confirmed the tiger that killed Ms King would not be put down.

Following her death, Ms King’s family said she “lived and breathed a vocation that meant the world to her”.

Andrea King, her mother, paid tribute to her, saying of her dedication to her job: “She wouldn’t have done anything else, it’s what she has always done, it’s what she has always loved.”