UPDATE: Four receive medical treatment after chemical leak at Cambridgeshire produce factory

Four people were treated by paramedics after a chemical spill at a vegetable packing factory yesterday.

Emergency services were called to reports of a suspected chemical leak at Fenmarc Produce Limited on Gosmoor Lane in Elm near Wisbech at around midday.

Police closed the road and fire crews from Wisbech, March and St Neots attended the incident. They arrived quickly evacuated the building as a precaution.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the premises to check for any spillages using specialist monitoring equipment. Nothing was found and the site was left with the on-site team.

Four casualties were treated by ambulance crews, three of whom were discharged with no injury.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.03pm to concern of the welfare of four people following a ‘harmful substance incident.

“The ambulance service sent two ambulances, two ambulance officers and a hazardous area response team.

“Three patients have been discharged at the scene. The fourth has suffered a back injury after fainting and is likely to be taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.”