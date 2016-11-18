UPDATE: East Coast services delayed after person killed by train at Grantham

Services on the East Coast Mainline are still being delayed after a person was killed after being hit by a train at Grantham.

National Rail, as at 4.20pm, says trains between Doncaster and Peterborough could still be delayed by up to 30 minutes following the incident this morning. Services are due to be back to normal by 5pm.

Other services affected are East Midlands Trains between Liverpool Lime Street and Norwich and

Grand Central between Sunderland/Bradford Interchange and London King’s Cross.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Just after 10.50am today we were called to Grantham station after reports that a person had been struck by a train. Officers are on scene alongside paramedics, however a person has sadly been pronounced dead.

“Officers are now working to identify the person and inform the family. This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Passengers are asked to check departure times of their trains. Latest travel ​delay ​​information​ from ​NationalRail.co.uk.